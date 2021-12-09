Watch the launch of NASA’s IXPE Telescope into space, which will study black holes.

The IXPE spacecraft, which will investigate black holes, has successfully launched into space, and videos of the launch may be viewed online.

The spacecraft was sent into orbit on Thursday at 1 a.m. ET by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The moment of liftoff is captured in the NASA video below, which was shared on Twitter by NASA.

#IXPE is the way to go! At 1:00 a.m. EST, our newest X-ray observatory was launched.

This is the start of a new mission to discover the secrets of the universe’s most energetic objects, from black holes to neutron stars. https://t.co/Cx6HCb5rFS pic.twitter.com/G6Yt7snD3N 9 December 2021 — NASA (@NASA) Shortly later, NASA published another video of the telescope detaching from its rocket and deploying its solar panels in preparation for communication with Earth.

IXPE was effectively communicating with teams on the ground, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

IXPE was effectively communicating with teams on the ground, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

NASA and the Italian space agency Agenzia Spaziale Italiana collaborated on IXPE (ASI). Its goal is to learn more about X-rays, specifically their polarization.

The oscillation of X-rays as they travel across space is referred to as X-ray polarization. Scientists can learn more about where the rays came from in the first place by detecting X-ray polarization.

X-rays are known to be emitted by violent cosmic objects including neutron stars, pulsars, and black holes. Observing these rays could thus provide us with more detailed pictures of these objects.

IXPE is expected to learn more about the magnetic fields of extreme cosmic objects such as magnetars, the physical processes that lead to X-ray emission, and the physical consequences of gravitational, electric, and magnetic fields at their extremes.

“At this point, all we can do is guess what we’ll find,” Paul Hertz, the. This is a condensed version of the information.