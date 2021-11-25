[Watch] The Great Barrier Reef Comes To Life In A Spectacular Spawning Event.

The Great Barrier Reef has erupted into life in its annual coral spawning, which was watched by experts.

According to EcoWatch, there is new hope for the Great Barrier Reef as the World Heritage Site went off in a simultaneous effort to bring forth new life this week.

“Nothing brings people joy like new life, and coral spawning is the world’s biggest demonstration of that,” said Gareth Phillips, a chief marine scientist at Reef Teach and one of the scientists who watched the event this week. “I’ve seen the corals all spawn at the same time, but this time it seemed like different kinds were spawning in waves, one after the other.” The conditions were magnificent, with the water as clear as glass and brilliant moonlight.” The millions of tiny balls discharged by the corals may be seen in a video uploaded on Instagram by Reef Teach.

“Last night’s spawning was unbelievably gorgeous!”

Reef Teach wrote in the comment section. “The party has begun, and the corals are exploding.” Coral spawning, as defined by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, is a yearly event in which all corals reproduce at the same time. During coral spawning events, coral polyps release balls containing eggs and sperm, with “bundles” from the same species having to find each other to be fertilized.

Such spawning occurs only at night and might last anywhere from a few days to a week. They also occur during a full moon and when the water temperature is appropriate to “stimulate the development of the egg and sperm bundles.” The foundation reported that these en masse events boost the chances of successful reproduction, but that many of the spawn end up washing out to sea or consumed by other marine organisms.

The event this year delivers much-needed positive news to the Great Barrier Reef, which has been subjected to multiple major mass bleaching events as a result of rising ocean temperatures. According to a recent research, coral bleaching has impacted 98 percent of the Great Barrier Reef since 1998.

Nicole Rowberry, a marine science student, told EcoWatch, “It got me so enthusiastic about the future — there is just so much promise for this reef.”

"The reef has had its own problems, just like we have," Phillips was quoted as saying by the publication. "But it can still respond, and that gives us hope."