[Watch] The Fireball That Lit Up the Midwest Sky Was Actually a Russian Spy Satellite.

Early Wednesday, a spectacular fireball lit up the Midwest skies, but scientists claim it wasn’t a “natural” occurrence.

At 12:45 a.m., a fireball sped across the dark skies. According to WXYZ, sightings have been recorded across southwest Michigan and even as far as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The slow-moving object with its long, dazzling tail can be seen travelling across the sky in a video of the incident.

The object appears to be breaking apart in another video posted by the American Meteor Society (AMS).

There have been 81 reports of the fireball sighting so far, according to the AMS, with some people sharing images and videos of the incident. The fireball, however, did not appear to be of natural origin.

“This was not a natural fireball,” according to the AMS, “but appears to be the re-entry of an unknown satellite or expended rocket body.”

NASA also confirmed that the item was a satellite that had re-entered the atmosphere and was not natural.

“A bright long-lasting fireball was detected around 12:43 am EDT yesterday evening (early hours of October 20),” NASA Meteor Watch wrote in a post. “This incident was triggered by the reentry and disintegration of a satellite over that portion of the country, not by a natural object.” By Wednesday afternoon, Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory astronomer Jonathan McDowell had shed more light on the puzzle, speculating that the object could have been the wreckage of Russian satellite Kosmos-255 1.

In a tweet, McDowell stated, “The fireball network confirms that the event witnessed in Michigan was at 0443 UTC (1243EDT), which is the precise projected time Kosmos-2551 went over the region, and within the reentry time uncertainty window given by Space Force.” “As a result, I conclude that the Kosmos-2551 ID is correct.” According to Space.com, Kosmos-2551 is a Russian surveillance satellite that was launched on September 9th. However, it appears to have failed soon after and has now returned to Earth. In terms of what happened to it, the object does not appear to have damaged or “threatening anyone on the ground,” according to the outlet.