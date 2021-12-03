Watch SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch a record-breaking number of satellites into orbit.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has launched 48 Starlink satellites and two remote-sensing BlackSky spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, using a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch, which took place at 6:12 p.m. EST on Thursday, is the company’s 27th Falcon 9 launch in 2021, topping the previous record of 26 Falcon 9 launches in 2020.

The 48 Starlink satellites successfully detached from the rocket in low-Earth orbit, boosting the total number of units in SpaceX’s broadband constellation to over 1,750.

“The world’s most advanced broadband internet system,” according to SpaceX, is the Starlink global internet system.

"The world's most advanced broadband internet system," according to SpaceX, is the Starlink global internet system.

"Starlink enables video conversations, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that have hitherto been impossible with satellite internet," SpaceX said on its website. At a height of roughly 340 miles rather than 22,000 miles above the earth, Starlink satellites orbit Earth closer than most geostationary satellites.

The concept behind space-based internet is that communications move significantly faster in space than they do through fiber optic cable.

“Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite—also known as latency—is substantially lower than with satellites in geostationary orbit,” according to the Starlink website.

The Falcon 9’s reusable first stage spacecraft successfully landed on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean after successfully deploying its cargo. This is the Falcon 9 first stage booster’s ninth successful launch and landing, and it has now participated in six Starlink launch missions.

According to the company’s website, 139 SpaceX flights have been launched since 2006, with 129 of those being Falcon 9 missions, making it “SpaceX’s main workhorse.”

Falcon 9 rockets have a remarkable success rate of over 98 percent, with only two mission failures in its history. They also account for over 94 percent of SpaceX rocket missions.

SpaceX presently possesses the more powerful Falcon Heavy rocket in addition to the current generation of Falcon 9 rockets known as “Block 5” versions. This rocket model has only flown three times thus far, two of them in 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.