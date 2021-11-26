Watch NASA’s DART Spacecraft, which is designed to deflect asteroids, speed through space.

As it sails through space, astronomers have obtained photographs of NASA’s asteroid-deflecting DART project.

DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for protecting Earth from an asteroid or comet collision.

The mission was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 1:21 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The goal of DART is to show that a spacecraft can deflect an item that could represent a threat to Earth.

To accomplish this, the DART spacecraft will crash into Dimorphos, a 530-foot-wide asteroid, at a speed of approximately 15,000 miles per hour in September 2022.

The idea is to gently alter the asteroid’s speed in such a way that ground-based telescopes can precisely measure it. The test will yield valuable information that will aid scientists in planning for future dangers.

Dimorphos is a moonlet of the bigger asteroid Didymos, which has a diameter of around 2,560 feet.

The DART spacecraft detached from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket shortly after launch, at 2:17 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The satellite and the second stage rocket trailing behind as they sped into space were imaged by scientists from the Virtual Telescope Project (VTP) roughly 10 hours after launch.

The photographs were taken by Gianluca Masi, the founder of VTP, using a remotely operated, robotic telescope stationed in Ceccano, Italy. DART was 93,000 miles from Earth at the time, less than half the usual distance between our planet and the moon.

The DART satellite and SpaceX booster appear as small bright white specks against a background of distant stars in the animation. Because the rocket was spinning quickly at the time, the brightness of the booster seems to change.

"It wasn't easy to capture all of this because the spacecraft was only visible for a short period of time, shortly after sunset, under a still bright sky and at a low height above the western horizon—the worst direction.