Watch how a baby zebra shark hatches from the purse of a mermaid.

Over four million people have seen a viral video of a young zebra shark hatching from its case, sometimes known as a “mermaid’s purse.”

A handler cuts open the case with a pair of scissors in this TikTok video from the San Antonio Aquarium in Texas.

The video narrator adds, “Today we are cutting open, or hatching out, a shark egg.” “However, it’s not just any shark egg; it’s a zebra shark egg,” says the narrator. @sanantonio aquarium Did you know that some shark species are capable of laying eggs? #PUBGMOBILE #shark #animals #aquarium #facts #PUBGMOBILE The IUCN Red List lists zebra sharks as an endangered species. Their numbers are dwindling. The Pacific and Indian waters are home to this species. They live on sand, rock reefs, and coral bottoms and are an inshore species. They usually hunt at night and eat mollusks, crabs, and small bony fish.

For many years, zebra sharks were mistaken for two species because pups have black and white stripes while adults have spotted stripes. They can grow up to eight feet in length and survive for between 25 and 30 years.

Humans pose a hazard to the species. The meat of this species is highly appreciated, and it is hunted and sold in the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Shark fin soup, which is regarded a delicacy in China, is made from its fins.

According to the Florida Museum, zebra sharks adapt well to confinement, making captive breeding efforts a huge success.

The manager explains why they are helping the baby shark hatch in the San Antonio Aquarium video: "This method does not hurt the puppy, but rather helps it," she explained. "Only 30% of shark eggs hatch, so they occasionally require assistance, which we are pleased to provide. Especially in the case of the zebra shark, which is a threatened species." Shark reproduction differs depending on the species. The male zebra shark delivers sperm to the female utilizing claspers, which are an outgrowth of the pelvic fin that resembles a penis. Females can lay up to four eggs at once, which are tethered to the seafloor for six and a half months before hatching.