Watch ‘Flying Cars’ race in the desert ahead of the launch of a new racing series.

In anticipation of launching a racing series in 2022, a technology company has published footage of a flying electric vehicle drag race.

Alauda Aeronautics, through its Airspeeder racing company, released the video. Alauda, which was created in 2016, creates “flying vehicles” or VTOL “multicopters,” which are essentially a huge drone with a seat in the middle that lifts off using eight sets of propellers. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) is an acronym for vertical take-off and landing.

According to Electric VTOL News, the vehicles seen in the drag race video are Alauda’s Mk. 3 speeders, which can fly at speeds of up to 155 miles per hour while using a 500 Kw battery to power their propellers.

They take off vertically to a height of roughly 50 feet above a 300m purpose-built drag strip that was created in the Flinders Ranges mountain region of South Australia, according to the clip.

Two teams, Alpha and Bravo, are piloting the remote-controlled multicopters, with the goal of getting theirs to the end of the drag strip before the other. The vehicles achieved a speed of around 100 miles per hour during the short race, according to a speedometer displayed on the screen.

The race can be seen below on YouTube.

The race, according to Alauda, was a “pre-season test race.” The inaugural races of the series, which will be known as EXA, are planned to take place in early 2022, according to a company representative. They will involve competitors controlling Mk. 3 speeders.

While the vehicles appear to be large and have cockpits, they will not be piloted by individuals sitting inside them—at least not for the time being. Rather, the race series will use remote-controlled models that will be piloted by spectators on the ground.

According to Alauda, the cockpit will be equipped with a robot that will imitate the human pilot’s control inputs, allowing the business to better understand how human movement may effect flight in future crewed races.

The company’s website also reveals design drawings for the Mk. 4, which is expected to include a cockpit with a joystick and a screen, implying that they might be able to. This is a condensed version of the information.