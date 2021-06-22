Watch as scientists use a 12,000°F wind tunnel to destroy a satellite.

A 1200°F wind tunnel was used by scientists to mimic a satellite re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

The European Space Agency provided video of the experiment (ESA). It depicts how the plasma tunnel’s hot gas rapidly melts a satellite component, causing it to flash brightly as the colorful plasma disintegrates it. Plasma is a form of superheated substance in which electrons are separated from atoms. A plasma tunnel is a scientific instrument that confines and controls plasma.

The scientists were interested in seeing how effectively the satellite component would disintegrate if it re-entered the atmosphere at a rapid velocity.

The test can also be viewed on the ESA’s YouTube page.

When satellites or other orbiting bodies fail to break apart properly in the Earth’s atmosphere, they risk colliding with people on the ground in populated regions.

Spacecraft operators must demonstrate that there is a less than 1 in 10,000 probability of an on-ground casualty if their spacecraft performs an uncontrolled re-entry from orbit, according to ESA.

The Institute of Aerodynamics and Flow Technology of the German Aerospace Center runs the wind tunnel.

It simulates re-entry conditions by heating gas to 7,000 Kelvin, or roughly 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The gas is then shot down a tunnel at several kilometers per second, colliding with a spaceship component that is doomed.

The Solar Array Drive Mechanism (SADM), which keeps solar wings facing the sun, was the spacecraft component that was modeled for the plasma tunnel test.

“However, its hefty nature poses a challenge in terms of space debris guidelines,” according to the ESA. So they put it to the test.

A group of German aerospace firms and ESA collaborated to develop the SADM model, use software to model its re-entry, and then make changes to allow it to more easily disintegrate. The plasma tunnel was used to validate the models.

One of the changes made to the SADM model was to swap out screws with other screws that had lower melting points, which ESA said would allow the whole component to start disintegrating earlier.

As well as melting satellite parts, the tunnel can also be.