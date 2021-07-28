WATCH: A Meteor Shines Brightly in the Night Sky Over Norway; The Search For Space Rock Continues

On Sunday morning, a meteor lit up the night skies over southern Norway, and numerous cameras captured the spectacular event. Researchers are currently looking for components of the spacecraft that may have crashed to Earth.

According to Reuters, reports of the phenomenon began to flood in around 1 a.m. Sunday. It may be visible as far north as Trondheim.

Various cameras got footage of the event, which showed the meteor’s light bursting in a dazzling flash for a brief minute.

The meteor was even captured on video as it flew through the sky.

Because of the meteor’s brilliant light, the surrounding surroundings appeared to be in the middle of the day for a brief while, according to a still captured from Oslo.

There were reports of a “strong rumbling sound” roughly 62 miles from where the meteor was observed about a minute after the observations, according to Norwegian Meteor Network spokesperson Steinar Midtskogen. A “shock wave” was also recorded by others in the vicinity. However, no damage was reported as a result of the incident.

Midtskogen told CNN that “doors and hatches were thrown apart and there were gusts of wind.”

Following the incident, the Norwegian Police got a “flurry” of emergency calls, while several campers claimed hearing a “huge explosion” over their heads, according to the BBC.

For those who were closest to it, Morton Bilet, also of the Norwegian Meteor Network, said it may be a “spooky” experience.

The Norwegian Meteor Network noted on its website, “An unusual discovery in the research is that the meteor does not appear to have originated in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, as the great majority of meteors do.”

Midtskogen told CNN that its orbit was most likely in the “innermost solar system.”

According to data and video footage, a meteorite may have landed in the woodland area of Finnemarka, around 40 miles west of Oslo. Midtskogen informed CNN that the Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) “recorded the airblast striking the earth as a seismic event.”

The meteorite is already being sought by a team of experts. The search for prospective space rocks could take “some ten years” because of the “demanding” location, according to Bilet.

The Norwegian Meteor Network noted that any discovery would be “particularly fascinating for scientists” because of the meteor’s orbit. Hikers in the area are being urged to be on the lookout for “unique stones” that have been discovered in places “where they don’t belong.”