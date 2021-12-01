Watch a livestream of a comet that was recently discovered sharing the sky with a star cluster.

In a rare skywatching event, astronomy aficionados will be able to see a comet gliding by a star cluster this week.

The comet C/2021 A1 Leonard will pass overhead for several days this month as it approaches the sun for the first time in 70,000 years.

As previously reported by The Washington Newsday, it is hoped that the comet will brighten enough to be seen with the unaided eye during the following few weeks.

Sky at Night magazine has released charts outlining its predicted location in the sky compared to other celestial bodies over several days, stating that it will peak in brightness on December 13th.

A webcast of the comet sharing a piece of night sky with a large cluster of stars known as Messier 3 will also be broadcast by the Virtual Telescope Project.

“The view will be magnificent,” according to the Virtual Telescope Project. On December 3 at 3:00 a.m. UTC, it will stream the “Comet Leonard & Messier 3 meeting” live on its website (10:00 p.m. ET, December 2).

C/2021 A1 is a comet that was discovered in the year 2021. According to Space.com, Leonard was discovered at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard, a senior researcher at the University of Arizona’s Department of Planetary Sciences.

It has a very eccentric orbit, which means it orbits the sun in a flat oval shape rather than a circular one.

According to Space.com, it may go as far as 325 billion miles from our planet, or around 3,500 times the distance between the sun and the Earth.

According to Sky & Telescope magazine, it takes 35,000 years to complete its orbit in either direction.

This week, C/2021 A1 Leonard will appear to be close to Messier 3, although it will not be physically close to the star cluster. The comet will be around 3.6 light-minutes away, and the star cluster will be 34,000 light-years distant, according to the Virtual Telescope Project, but they’ll appear near in the sky from Earth.

Comets are frozen bits of ice, gas, and rock left behind from the solar system’s origin.

