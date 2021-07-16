Warming and deforestation have turned the Amazon into a CO2 source.

Researchers claimed on Wednesday that climate change and deforestation have caused a wide section of the Amazon basin to switch from absorbing to spewing planet-warming CO2, a metamorphosis that might turn humanity’s greatest natural ally in the fight against global warming into a foe.

They reported in the journal Nature that hundreds of high-altitude air samples gathered over the last decade revealed that the southeastern Amazon, in particular, had transformed from a “sink” to a “source” of carbon dioxide, the principal greenhouse gas.

Globally, terrestrial ecosystems are critical as the world attempts to reduce CO2 emissions, which surpassed 40 billion tonnes in 2019.

Plants and soil have regularly absorbed more than a quarter of those emissions over the previous half-century, even as CO2 pollution has increased by 50%.

About half of the world’s tropical rainforests are found in the Amazon basin, which are more effective at absorbing and storing carbon than other plants.

Combating the climate catastrophe would be far more difficult if Amazonia, with 450 billion tonnes of CO2 stored up in its trees and soil, became a consistent supplier rather than a “sink” of CO2.

According to the study, a number of variables have influenced the change in the eastern Amazon.

The scientists underlined that deforestation and forest degradation both impair Amazonia’s capacity to act as a carbon sink.

Since 1970, the region’s tropical forests have shrunk by 17%, primarily to make room for cattle grazing and the crops that feed them.

Fire is commonly used to clear forests, which emits massive amounts of CO2 while also reducing the number of trees available to absorb it.

Climate change is also a significant factor.

Temperatures in the dry season have risen by about three degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, more than triple the global year-round average.

These factors, taken together, “throw doubt on tropical forests’ potential to store huge amounts of fossil-fuel-derived CO2 in the future,” according to Scott Denning, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University, in a Nature article.

The extent to which the Amazon basin was losing its ability to absorb CO2 has long been a hot subject, but satellite data has been unable to provide a clear response – partially due to persistent cloud cover.

Researchers led by Luciana Gatti of the National Institute for Space Research in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, utilized planes to gather over 600 CO2 and carbon monoxide samples at elevations up to 4.5 kilometers from 2010 to 2018. (2.8 miles).