Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk’s New Biographer, Has Said About the Tesla and SpaceX CEO

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, stated in a tweet on Wednesday night that famed author Walter Isaacson would be writing a biography on him.

Isaacson is the author of a number of notable biographies on high-profile personalities such as the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, and Benjamin Franklin. He is a famous writer, former editor of TIME magazine, and professor of history at Tulane University.

The confirmation of Isaacson’s impending Musk book comes after Fox Business revealed that the two had been in preliminary conversations on the subject.

Musk mentioned on Twitter that the biographer had been following him for a few days as of Wednesday.

If you’re interested in learning more about Tesla, SpaceX, and my general activities, @WalterIsaacson is preparing a biography.

5 August 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

He’s been following me for a few days now.

5 August 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Because of his money and accomplishment in developing Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is a powerful personality. Both firms are known to have nearly crashed in their early days, but they have since grown significantly, making Musk one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Isaacson has previously expressed an interest in Musk. In the past, the biographer has compared the billionaire to Steve Jobs, another tech entrepreneur who amassed a multibillion-dollar company empire.

In an op-ed for The New York Times published on July 23, Isaacson made the following comparison: “Musk is in some ways the present embodiment of Jobs… Musk has the ability to drive people insane. He has the ability to divert them. He can, however, inspire people to do things they never imagined were possible.

“Musk, like Jobs, suffers from a reality distortion field… But, unlike Jobs, Musk has a grasp of physics and thermodynamics, which has helped him determine what limits can be successfully pushed.”

Isaacson also commented on the future of SpaceX and Tesla, pointing out that Musk’s story is still unfolding.

For example, SpaceX is preparing for the first orbital flight of its Starship spacecraft, which the company hopes will one day transport humans to the moon and Mars.

Isaacson said of Musk’s in a March 11 interview with Yahoo! Finance this year. This is a condensed version of the information.