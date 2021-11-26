Walmart, Glossier, Epic Game Store, and more are slashing prices for Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday 2021 has here, bringing with it massive discounts on everything from digital gadgets to gaming consoles to beauty and homeware.

Despite the fact that the annual shopping extravaganza always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, last year’s event was only available online.

Stores, on the other hand, are reopening their doors to customers and enticing shoppers with in-store incentives and exclusive deals.

For those worried about shopping in stores, here are the steps merchants are taking to keep customers secure.

Some retailers, such as Walmart, Epic Games, Nintendo, and others, have announced early Black Friday offers, as they have for several years.

