VW’s electric push, according to its CEO, “can’t go any faster.”

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said Monday that speeding up the company’s electric transformation was “difficult,” but he accused Angela Merkel’s government of stifling progress with substantial diesel subsidies.

Diess said the VW group “was incredibly swift in shifting” as it sets its eyes on becoming a global leader in environmentally friendly, battery-powered vehicles in an interview with AFP and the Financial Times at the IAA motor show in Munich.

“Can we do it in less time? Diess said, “No, it’s impossible.”

“Because this shift is so hard, it necessitates so much investment and capacity building,” he said, referring to the transfer from battery cell manufacturing to new plants.

The biennial IAA exhibition in Germany takes place at a time when the sector is undergoing a difficult rebirth, fueled by environmental concerns and stricter emission regulations.

Even though detractors argue their self-imposed deadlines are vague and non-binding, several carmakers have already established timetables for phasing out the internal combustion engine.

Nonetheless, the clock is ticking, with the European Union recommending that new diesel and gasoline cars be phased out by 2035.

The Volkswagen Group, which includes Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, is investing billions on the shift, with the goal of becoming the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer by 2025.

“Is it possible for someone to be faster than us?” “I would call that into question,” the 62-year-old Austrian remarked, noting that even Tesla, the electric car pioneer, took more than a decade to get off the ground.

The low taxation of fuel in Europe’s top economy, according to Diess, has “certainly” hampered Germany’s electric move.

For decades, Germany’s dominant automobile industry promoted diesel as a more environmentally friendly fuel than gasoline, resulting in favorable tax incentives that kept diesel affordable at the pump.

In 2015, however, diesel’s clean reputation was destroyed when Volkswagen was forced to reveal that it had installed cheating software in millions of diesel vehicles in order to deceive pollution testing.

The “dieselgate” scandal caused such cars’ popularity to plunge, hastening the electric revolution, yet diesel prices have stayed low.

“You need the appropriate environment” to advance the electric push, according to Diess, one that isn’t fostered when diesel is kept artificially cheap, as it was under former chancellor Merkel’s governments.

Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power in Germany’s general election on September 26, will speak at the IAA on Tuesday.

Diess commended Merkel for “the stability she brought” and her assistance in maintaining Germany’s car sector competitive with China and other countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.