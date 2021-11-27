Vultures vs. Vultures: Poverty forces some Hondurans to eat garbage.

Since he was 14, Marlon Escoto has been searching among trash, attempting to scare away vultures while collecting plastic and metal shards to sell.

Honduras is ravaged by drug trafficking, violent gangs, corruption, political instability, and hurricanes, with more than half of the country’s 10 million inhabitants living in poverty (59 percent).

As he stood on a huge waste on a hill overlooking the capital city Tegucigalpa, Escoto, 59, told AFP, “I look after my children from here… from the garbage.”

He has no intention of leaving anytime soon.

Escoto’s wife is in the hospital, and he needs to cover the costs of her care. However, he claims that the money he earns through scavenging is hardly enough to put food on the table.

Escoto is one of perhaps a hundred people digging through the heaps of waste at the municipal dump on this particular day.

On Sunday, Honduras will have presidential elections, and Escoto has no idea who to vote for.

Left-wing contender Xiomara Castro, a former first lady who now leads numerous surveys, will attempt to end the ruling National Party’s and the Liberal Party’s decades-long alternating grip on power.

“As citizens, we all have the right to vote,” Escoto explained. “However, none of the parties has aided me. Everything in my house was paid for by myself.” In Honduras, though, handouts are prevalent, and they appear to increase as elections approach.

To combat poverty, the government began giving vouchers worth 7,000 lempiras ($290) per family a month ago. Although most people work in the underground, off-the-books economy, the minimum salary is roughly $400 per month.

As the opposition accused the administration of buying votes, long lines formed to obtain their vouchers.

“We have to see what the consequences of the money dance will be,” said Eugenio Sosa, a National University analyst and professor.

If elected, Liberal Party candidate Yani Rosenthal has also offered vouchers worth $60 per month to each adult, without specifying how he would pay for them.

“We collect plastic bottles, cardboard, glass bottles, and paper here,” said Marco Antonio Cruz, 69, who works at the landfill as a recycler. “They didn’t give us much, just enough for a dish of food,” says the narrator. Trucks arrive to the dump, dubbed the “crematorium” by locals, as soon as the sun rises to unload new mountains of garbage.

Vultures circle overhead before swooping down to vie for food leftovers with humans.

The recyclers have scavenging permits from the city. Some of them, in fact.