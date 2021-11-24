Vulture bees have acidic gut microbiomes, according to a new study.

Unlike the nectar-feeding insects we are familiar with, there is a variety of bee that like meat. A group of scientists has discovered that the stomach microbiota of bees is similar to that of vultures.

The majority of bees eat nectar and pollen. They’re “wasps who transitioned to a vegetarian lifestyle,” according to the authors of a recent study. However, certain stingless bee species specialize in collecting carrion, or the meat of deceased animals. They have “reverted from their vegetarian origins and now rely on carrion as their principal source of nutritional protein,” thus they are also known as “vulture” bees. In a news release, one of the study’s authors, Doug Yanega of the University of California Riverside (UCR), said, “These are the only bees in the world that have evolved to consume food sources not produced by plants, which is a very extraordinary change in dietary habits.”

The researchers studied the stomach microbiota of vulture bees in greater detail. Diets can “dramatically alter” the gut microbiota of the host, according to the study.

The researchers traveled to Costa Rica, which is home to the bees. They utilized raw chicken pieces as bait, which attracted vulture bees and other animals that devour meat as a source of nourishment.

The vulture bees also used their “baskets,” which ordinary bees use to store pollen on their back legs, to store the flesh, according to the researchers. Entomologist Quinn McFrederick of UCR, one of the study’s co-authors, dubbed them “tiny chicken baskets.” The researchers gathered 159 bees from Costa Rican field sites, representing nine genera and 17 species. Aside from vulture bees, they also took samples of stingless bees that eat both meat and pollen, as well as pollen-only bees.

The researchers discovered that vulture bees’ reversion to a carnivorous lifestyle had “profound implications” on their gut microbiota based on their findings. Their microbiomes were discovered to be rich in “acid-loving bacteria” that their other relatives lacked, according to McFrederick.

The bacteria in their gut microbiome are really comparable to those found in other carrion-eating animals like hyenas and their namesake, vultures. According to McFrederick, these bacteria may be able to protect them from infections found in carrion.

The researchers noted, “The prevalence of acidophilic bacteria shows that an acidic gut is necessary for vulture bee nutrition and health.”

