Volunteer Vets Attend To Greece’s Fire-Affected Pets

Volunteers at a makeshift animal sanctuary north of Athens are doing what they can for cats and dogs that have been left behind as their owners fled encroaching wildfires, including balm and bandages for charred paws.

Volunteer veterinarians have set up a “acute care” center in an abandoned quarry on the outskirts of the capital to monitor seriously burned animals under a tent.

Yannis Batsas, head of Action Volunteers Greek Veterinarians, told AFP, “So far we have taken in 233 animals.”

And the animals continue to arrive. “Every day, we get approximately 20.”

Baths are given to the less severely burned four-legged survivors every two to three hours to keep their wounds cool.

“It’s bath time,” one teenage volunteer said as she grabbed two baby puppies in her arms and gently lowered them into a small basin of water.

At the beginning of August, many people in the Athens area were evacuated as advancing wildfires devastated pine trees and homes 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the capital.

AFP reporters met groups of volunteers gathering abandoned aminals in Efnides and other afflicted villages along roads littered with burnt husks of pine trees.

The animals are the first victims of the fires, according to the vets, because strays are numerous in the area, not to mention the many domesticated animals abandoned in gardens as their owners fled.

The shelter’s volunteers do their best to console the animals, circulating around the cages where dogs with bandaged paws await their owners.

The dogs, burned on their paws or body, cheerfully greet the volunteers anytime they approach in a chorus of barking.

About 20 dogs are crammed onto sheets loaded with ice cubes, waiting for their owners or, in the worst-case scenario, a family to adopt them.

According to Elena Dede, head of the nonprofit organization Dogs’ Voice, approximately 90 canines have been reunited with their family so far.

More than 2,000 people stepped up to volunteer, Dede claimed, with many offering to take pets home for a few weeks to relieve the shelter’s overcrowding.

“Instead of 200 animals all in one area, you’ll never have more than approximately 50,” Batsas explained, citing shelters and adoptions as examples.

Dede said the organization had received roughly 10 tonnes of dog and cat food in donations.

“That will be dispersed throughout Attica, in fire-affected areas, and, of course, here,” she stated.

The outpouring of support in Athens has prompted volunteers to open a second center.