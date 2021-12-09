Volkswagen is increasing its investment in electric vehicles.

Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it will increase its investment in electric vehicles and digitization to 89 billion euros ($101 billion) over the next five years.

The 12-brand conglomerate plans to invest 56 percent of its 159 billion euros on creating future cars, up from 50 percent, and predicts that “one out of every four cars sold in 2026 will feature a battery-electric powertrain.”

After a meeting of the group’s supervisory board to agree on the investment plan, chief executive Herbert Diess told reporters, “We are in the middle of the biggest transition in the history of Volkswagen.”

Major automakers around the world have established objectives to gradually phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles in response to demands to decrease the sector’s part in climate change.

Germany’s newly formed coalition, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, wants to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, with a goal of having 15 million on the road by 2030.

Volkswagen announced a 73 billion euro investment in future vehicles for the years 2020-2024 in 2020.

The group stated in a statement that the need to increase the pledge until 2025 was “primarily owing to the quicker ramp-up of e-mobility as part of the green accord” negotiated by the European Union.

Over the next few years, the increased investment will go toward the construction of six new battery facilities in collaboration with other enterprises.

The amount set aside for electric vehicles grew by 50% to 52 billion euros, while the amount put aside for hybrid “transition technology” decreased by 30% to eight billion euros.

A further 30 billion euros will be spent on digitalizing its cars and the group’s organization.

In addition to the new mass-market electric vehicle set to roll off the assembly line in 2026, Volkswagen announced that its flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, will commence full production of electric vehicles in 2024, a year sooner than originally planned.

The announcement occurred amid a squabble between Diess and employee reps, who were unhappy with the CEO’s leadership style and plans for the company’s development.

The CEO is believed to have stated at a supervisory board meeting in September that if Volkswagen could not properly manage the transition to electric vehicles, up to 30,000 jobs may be lost at the Wolfsburg plant.

Despite demands that he be forced to resign as CEO, Diess will continue to lead the company while handing on responsibility.