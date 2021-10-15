Virtual Coaching, Adaptive Workouts, and World Exploration are all features of the Bowflex Max Trainer M9.

I’ve never been a big fan of gyms, but I have tried out memberships at both chain and local gyms for short periods of time. I used to stay in shape mostly by participating in sports such as tennis, volleyball, softball, and a variety of others. Intramural sports have faded in popularity during the last three decades. And, while I’m not as out of shape as I could be, I could definitely use more muscle tone to help me run faster after the kids. So I made the decision to enter the world of home gym machines. Although there are many options, I was intrigued to Bowflex’s new Max Trainer M9. To be honest, I was a little scared by terms like high intensity and entire body cardio at first. But, after several weeks on this high-tech elliptical, I’m glad I persevered.

Lifting the two massive boxes in which the Max Trainer M9 arrived and installing them where I intended the training equipment to live was the first significant workout. The parts in the photo below took 35 minutes to unbox, and the M9 took only 2 hours to assemble, despite its intimidating appearance. Bowflex had offered to send someone to assist with the installation, and a couple of kind representatives had called to offer assistance over the phone. But both were unneeded, and I’m pleased to report that my do-it-yourself endeavor resulted in a structurally sound and completely functional machine.

Adaptive Exercises

It was time to enter the normal data (height, weight, age), as well as my top five goals, after connecting the M9 to Wi-Fi (burning calories, toning up, losing weight…). Then it took me through a 14-minute assessment session to establish a baseline reading on what low, medium, and high intensity meant to me. Since then, whenever I stepped onto the pedals to turn on the machine, the Just for You option on the workouts home screen has showed Bowflex’s proprietary Jrny platform’s top four suggestions.

Every time I log on, these suggestions are automatically updated. They’re influenced by the workouts I choose, my brief post-workout input (ticking two boxes to indicate my level of satisfaction), and whether or not I’ve designated a session as a favorite. I can also do it manually. This is a condensed version of the information.