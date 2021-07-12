Violence erupts in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg on a sporadic basis.

South Africa has seen sporadic violence, with dozens of people arrested after stealing in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal region, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is imprisoned, and the economic metropolis Johannesburg.

In a statement released on Sunday, police claimed they had detained 37 people in KwaZulu-Natal and 25 people in Johannesburg in the previous two days.

Protests erupted in KwaZulu-Natal the day after Zuma was arrested on Thursday.

The N3 motorway, which connects the coastal city of Durban with Johannesburg, was shut down for many hours, including a section south of Estcourt prison, where Zuma is being imprisoned.

At Mooi River, around 150 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Durban, roughly 23 lorries were set ablaze.

Although Zuma’s 15-month jail for contempt of court appears to have sparked part of the protests, they are linked to a sense of economic desperation as the country faces tightening restrictions due to a third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We don’t know what the strike is about yet… but from what people have been saying, it appears to be tied to our former president,” Sphamandla Ndlazi told AFP in Johannesburg’s Jeppe neighborhood, which was littered with stolen shops and burned automobiles.

In a speech focusing on Covid-19 limitations on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged people to express themselves “in peaceful protest” and avoid acts that risk lives and harm the economy.

However, looting in the Durban area continued throughout Sunday evening.

“Some people may have died,” Ramaphosa stated, adding that “people have been harassed and threatened, and some have even been hurt.”

A man’s body was found covered in a blanket in the gutter of a street in Jeppe, according to AFP journalists.

The death was later verified by police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters to AFP, but the man’s identity and circumstances of death were not made public.

On Sunday, spokesman Jay Naicker told AFP that police in KwaZulu-Natal “had their hands full yesterday and into the night.”

He claimed that “criminals and opportunistic persons” took advantage of the stressful atmosphere to “enrich themselves.” Several stores were looted, including one in Mariann Hill, a Durban suburb.

Hundreds defied restrictions late Saturday in Johannesburg to march in two disenfranchised neighbourhoods, but the protests ended in violence, looting, and 25 arrests, according to police.

In Jeppe, police dispersed a throng of 300 people who had erected barricades on a major thoroughfare before plundering local businesses.

Similar incidents played out at Alexandra, one of the poorest townships in the vicinity of Sandton, a wealthy metropolis. Brief News from Washington Newsday.