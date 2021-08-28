Vio repeats as Rio gold medalist, while McFadden wins his 18th Paralympic medal.

On Saturday, US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden earned her 18th Paralympic medal, while fencing legend Beatrice “Bebe” Vio successfully defended her women’s Paralympic gold.

Vio, one of the world’s most well-known paralympians, proved unstoppable in the Women’s Individual Foil Category B gold medal match, defeating China’s Zhou Jingjing 15-9, just as she had done in Rio five years before.

After the winning point was scored, the Italian 24-year-old, who had both forearms and legs amputated when she acquired meningitis as an 11-year-old, yelled in delight before collapsing into tears in the arms of her coach.

On the fourth day of the competition, 54 gold medals were up for grabs in nine sports, including 17 athletics finals at the Olympic Stadium.

McFadden won bronze in the women’s T54 5,000m, continuing her streak of placing on the podium in every Paralympic event she’s competed in since 2008.

But, after being diagnosed with a blood-clotting illness in 2017 and recovering for nearly two years, she felt merely competing in Tokyo was an accomplishment in itself.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and nurtured in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six, said, “I’m on cloud nine.”

“I was in a really bad place because it took me 20 months to get back on my feet, and everyone else was getting well throughout that time.”

McFadden went on to say that taking bronze behind US teammate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold, was “pretty remarkable.”

Fleur Jong of the Netherlands won the women’s T64 long jump with a leap of 6.16 meters, edging off defending champion Marie-Amelie Le Fur of France.

After the competition, Le Fur, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist, announced her retirement.

“It’s time to complete it here in Tokyo,” the 32-year-old remarked.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to do so with this performance and these incredible girls. “I have no regrets.”

Susana Rodriguez of Spain, who worked as a doctor and helped fight the coronavirus, won gold in the women’s PTVI triathlon.

Rodriguez will run in the 1,500m at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, fitting in hours of training for the Paralympics between helping patients recover from the most serious infections.

“I’m going to attempt to rest now and get my legs back,” she remarked.

“I have to maintain my composure since this situation has given me a lot of adrenaline.”

After earning her second team gold in cycling, Kadeena Cox of the United Kingdom will focus on athletics.