Villages in Greece have been forced to evacuate due to new fires.

Greek firefighters battled two new fires that erupted outside Athens on Monday, prompting the evacuation of numerous communities and casting a pall over the capital as they prepared for a long night combating the flames.

Last week, as wildfires raged over the Mediterranean, engulfing sections of Greece, Italy, and Spain, Greece’s prime minister linked the tragic fires to the “climate crisis.”

A firefighting official told AFP that scores of firefighters were battling new fires near the Greek coastal city of Lavrio, southeast of Athens, as helicopters and planes bombarded the flames with water.

Three surrounding communities were instructed to evacuate their residents.

The fire had spread to many homes, according to authorities, but the amount of the damage was unknown. Athens’ sky was once again engulfed in smoke.

“The fire front is wide, and the winds are very high in the area,” Thanasis Avgerinos, deputy governor of East Attica, told AFP.

“This is a pine-covered area that is extremely flammable.”

Firefighters are struggling to keep the flames from reaching a national park in the Sounion area, where they will be extremely tough to put out.

Meanwhile, a forest fire broke out in Vilia, Attica, around 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Athens, requiring air and ground forces to be sent.

According to a firefighting official, authorities have ordered the evacuation of at least four surrounding communities, while another 40 firefighters battle the blazes.

The fires follow a series of blazes that have ravaged more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of territory in recent weeks, destroying homes, property, pine woods, wildlife, and livestock.

With more than half of its land destroyed, the island of Evia, 200 kilometers northeast of Athens, has paid the highest price.

Around 600 flames raged across the Peloponnese peninsula, 200 kilometers west of Athens, as well as the capital’s northern suburbs.

On Friday, the fires were ultimately brought under control.

The fires, said to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, were a grim warning.

Last week, he remarked, “The climate catastrophe tells us everything must change.”

Heatwaves are expected to become more common and intense as global temperatures rise, with far-reaching consequences, according to scientists.

Meanwhile, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, who has been directing the firefighting efforts, had a “ischaemic episode” and underwent a successful cardiac operation, according to a statement released by the hospital where he was being treated on Monday afternoon.

The minister, 52, will be monitored at the cardiological clinic. Brief News from Washington Newsday.