Villages in Greece are being evacuated due to new fires.

On Monday, Greek firefighters fought two new fires near Athens, prompting the evacuation of numerous communities after scorching blazes destroyed swaths of land across the country.

Last week, as wildfires raged over the Mediterranean, engulfing sections of Greece, Italy, and Spain, Greece’s prime minister linked the terrible blazes to the “climate crisis.”

A firefighting official told AFP that scores of firemen battled new blazes near the Greek coastal city of Lavrio on Monday, while helicopters and planes dumped water from the sky.

Three communities southeast of Athens were told to evacuate their residents.

According to Thanasis Avgerinos, deputy regional governor of East Attica, “the fire front is large and the winds in the area are quite high.”

“This is a pine-covered area that is extremely flammable.”

Meanwhile, a forest fire broke out 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, forcing the mobilization of air and ground forces.

According to a firefighting official, authorities have ordered the evacuation of two surrounding communities, while another 40 firefighters battle the blazes.

The flames follow blazes that damaged homes, properties, pine woods, beehives, and cattle throughout more than 100,000 hectares of affected territory in recent weeks.

With more than half of the hectares burned, the island of Evia, 200 kilometers northeast of Athens, has paid the highest price.

Around 600 flames raged across the Peloponnese peninsula, 300 kilometers west of Athens, as well as the capital’s northern suburbs.

The fires were ultimately extinguished on Friday.

The fires, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, served as a grave warning.

“Everything must change,” he stated, citing the climate catastrophe as an example.

Heatwaves are expected to become more common and intense as global temperatures rise, with far-reaching consequences, according to scientists.