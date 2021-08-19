Villagers in China have learned to live with the elephant in the room.

Ma Mingliang grew up in southwestern China, where he rarely saw wild elephants after generations of killing and devastation nearly wiped them off. The local chief, 42, is barricading his community today to keep them out.

For more than a year, a herd of Asian elephants has captivated China with a stunning journey north through farmland and cities hundreds of kilometers beyond their typical range in Yunnan province.

However, for residents of the elephants’ home land on the Myanmar-Laos border, where a recovering elephant population is being pressed into ever-shrinking habitat, leading to more confrontation with humans, an elephant in the street is becoming a typical sight.

In Ma’s town in Xishuangbanna, a subtropical prefecture the size of a small nation where China’s elephant population congregates, the tension is palpable.

The Xiangyanqing community’s beautifully organized homes slope up a gently sloping hillside, adorned with signs advocating human-elephant “harmony” and surrounded by a steel fence isolating it from the nearby jungle.

The rubber-tappers’ settlement is accessed through a large steel gate that clangs shut at night when the elephants become hungry.

Even yet, they make their way in on a regular basis, putting the community on lockdown until the potentially hazardous trespassers leave, usually after raiding the fruit and vegetable gardens.

“Before, everything was in order. However, there is now a conflict,” Ma stated flatly.

Successful conservation, ironically, is partially to blame.

Asian elephants, which are found throughout South and Southeast Asia, were practically extinct within China by the 1980s, with only about 150 remaining in Xishuangbanna.

Conservationists claim that a hunting prohibition enacted in 1988, as well as the rigorous protection of a smattering of fragmented elephant sanctuaries, has helped to turn things around.

With no natural adversaries, the population has more than doubled to over 300 people.

“There are more baby elephants in the herds now than there were when we were kids,” Ma remarked.

They can weigh up to four tons and eat up to 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of food per day.

Filling up is becoming equated with a raid on a nearby farm.

Elephants cause an estimated annual economic loss of 20 million yuan ($3 million).

The prefecture’s main source of insurance claims, according to Zhang Li, an ecology expert at Beijing Normal University who works on elephant conservation policies, is Xishuangbanna’s consumed crops and destroyed dwellings.

Between 2013 and 2019, they killed at least 41 people, according to Zhang. Each year, many more people are harmed.

Attacks, which are usually carried out by protective mothers or lone young males, sometimes resemble gruesome crime scenes.

According to recent claims in the state media, victims have been stomped.