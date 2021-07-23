Villagers in Central China flee further floods as a typhoon approaches.

Following a historic deluge that claimed at least 33 lives, villagers were evacuated over homemade bridges on Friday as floodwaters flooded swaths of central China, while a typhoon promised to deliver more suffering as it approached the country’s east coast.

Floods in Henan province have displaced millions of people, keeping them for days without food or water, pulverizing roadways as they breached embankments, and engulfing entire towns in thick muck.

On Friday, firemen in the worst-affected city of Zhengzhou continued to pump muddy water from tunnels, including a subway, where at least a dozen people perished inside a train earlier this week as a year’s worth of rain fell in just three days.

Floods swept northwards to Xinxiang and its neighboring districts overnight, inundating wide swaths of farmland and cutting off the town as the Wei River burst its banks, defeating efforts to plug the holes with trucks.

Rescuers used improvised bridges to evacuate hundreds of inhabitants to safety on Friday, according to aerial footage, as tree tops sticking above the water were the only trace of land for kilometers.

“At this time, nearly 9,000 individuals have been securely transferred,” state broadcaster CCTV stated, adding that “the remaining 19,000 people” were being evacuated.

Social media videos have provided a visceral view into the floodwaters’ destructive power, which threw automobiles into piles and pulled pedestrians into storm drains.

Passengers stranded inside the train during rush hour, where waves surged from ankle to neck height, shared harrowing footage on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, prompting questions over why the subway network was permitted to run during the unusual storm.

Typhoon In Fa, which has already dropped torrential rain on Taiwan and the east coast of China and is likely to make landfall in a region home to tens of millions of people, is now being closely monitored by meteorologists.

In-fa may circle in the east China region after landfall, delivering protracted periods of exceptionally heavy rainfall, according to the National Meteorological Center.

“Coastal locations should guard against the combined impact of wind, rain, and tides” during Saturday and Sunday’s high tides, it warned, urging the public to prepare for a significant weather event.

Experts have questioned how China’s swollen cities could be better prepared for unexpected weather events, which are occurring with greater frequently and intensity as a result of climate change, according to experts.

