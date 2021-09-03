Videos show the Firefly Alpha rocket exploding in the sky, creating a massive fireball.

On Thursday night, Firefly Aerospace’s first rocket launch ended in a mid-air explosion, with spectacular videos of the event being shared on social media.

At 9:59 p.m. EDT, the unmanned Alpha rocket was successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The mission appeared to be on track until the rocket began to tumble well than two minutes into the flight. It detonated in a massive blaze a few seconds later.

The video below, taken from Orcutt, a few miles away from the launch location, shows the rocket emitting smoke before abruptly diverging from its flight course. A few seconds later, there is an explosion.

As seen from Orcutt, CA, the #fireflyAlpha rocket exploded. @Firefly Space pic.twitter.com/q4nWXs5EEf #rocket #launch #vandenbergafb

September 3, 2021 — Wendy Thies Sell (@WendyThies)

Another video of the launch site was shot in Nipomo, roughly 20 miles away.

#fireflyalpha pic.twitter.com/QDvJnzukk6 View from Nipomo, CA, about 20 miles from Vandenberg

3 September 2021 — Anne (@annenoe)

In the early hours of Friday, Firefly issued a statement indicating that the rocket had experienced “an anomaly.”

The business stated that it was too early to draw any conclusions about what caused the rocket to explode, but that engineers were analyzing ground and flight data to figure out what had happened.

Despite the explosion, a number of mission goals were completed, including successful first stage ignition, lift-off, and progression to supersonic speed, according to Firefly. According to the company, no one was wounded as a result of the incident.

Firefly was created in 2014, and Alpha is the company’s first successful rocket launch.

The Alpha is aimed for the booming small satellite sector, allowing users to launch their own equipment into Earth orbit. Each launch is estimated to cost roughly $15 million, according to Firefly.

Alpha has the ability to launch 1,000 kilos (2,200 pounds) into low-Earth orbit. It can also launch a payload of up to 1,388 pounds into a higher orbit.

The first stage of the 95-foot tall rocket is fueled by four rocket boosters. The second stage is powered by a single rocket. Unfortunately for Firefly, the second stage of the rocket was not visible on Thursday.

