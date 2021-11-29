Videos show a lava-spewing volcano on the verge of breaking La Palma’s 500-year eruption record.

Dramatic videos show the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continuing to erupt.

The videos, which were released by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) in the last two days, emerged as the eruption entered its 72nd day with no indications of slowing down.

Since September 19, the volcano has been erupting, with lava flows wreaking havoc in La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa.

Experts told the Spanish newspaper El Pas on Monday that the eruption is on track to become the longest on the island in 500 years.

“Unfortunately, the prediction does not anticipate a short-term end,” Francisco Prieto, a spokesman for the Canary Islands Volcano Risk Prevention Plan (Pevolca), told El Pas.

He believes the eruption will last longer than the explosion of the Tehuya volcano in 1646, which lasted 84 days and ejected lava and ash.

Due to the worsening weather, local officials have blocked the northern entrance to the volcano’s exclusion zone.

You can see a new vent coming out on the volcano, a lava fountain, and a lava flow conveying a large boulder, among other aspects of the eruption, in the numerous videos uploaded by Involcan.

As a result, almost 7,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes on the island, which has a population of roughly 85,000.