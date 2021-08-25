Videos of animals being tortured, buried, and eaten alive have been seen 5 billion times on YouTube and TikTok.

The appalling scale of animal cruelty videos posted to prominent social media sites such as YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook was highlighted in a report released on Wednesday.

Between July 2020 and August 2021, the Asia for Animals Social Media Animal Cruelty Coalition (SMACC) discovered 5,480 individual links to videos of animal cruelty, with a total number of views of more than 5.3 billion.

Thousands of animals are abused, injured, and exposed to extended pain in the recordings. Baby monkeys have been buried alive or tortured, kittens have been stepped on or set alight, animals have been devoured alive, and puppies have been killed by snakes.

While some of the brutality in the recordings is subtle and maybe inadvertent, the SMACC claims that the abuse is quite visible and plainly intentional in the vast majority of cases.

According to the analysis, Indonesia (1,626) was by far the most common location for the films identified in the report, with the United States (296) and Australia (135) coming in second and fourth, respectively. There were also 249 recordings shot in unknown areas across Asia and 112 videos shot in unknown locations across Europe.

There were 1,683 videos that were not assigned to a country or region, and 731 videos that were labeled as “no way to tell” in the study.

Birds, dogs and cats, fauna (such as boars, bats, deer, and civets), reptiles, and primates were the most often featured animal groups in the videos. Threatened species like pangolins and gibbons were featured in some of the videos.

Over 300 of the videos have accumulated millions or tens of millions of views. Meanwhile, a tiny number of videos had surpassed one hundred million views, with the most popular video having been viewed over one billion times.

According to the research, some of the creators of this animal cruelty-based video content have achieved virtually “celebrity-like” notoriety, with some boasting millions of followers.

These videos can be quite profitable in some cases; according to a previous SMACC investigation, YouTube earned up to $12 million from the distribution of animal cruelty footage over a three-month period in 2020, while the creators received about $15 million.

