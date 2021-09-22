Videos from the Melbourne earthquake show strewn rubble and homes swaying in Australia.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, on Wednesday, and was felt in Melbourne, the country’s second most populous city.

Several videos of the quake have been shared on social media, showing homes trembling, rubble thrown across streets, and other seismic effects.

The tremor’s epicenter occurred in Mansfield, Victoria, some 124 miles south of Melbourne.

The quake was recorded around 9:15 a.m. local time and occurred at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers, according to Geoscience Australia, an Australian government body that reports on severe earthquakes (6.2 miles).

As of Wednesday morning, Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, stated there had been no reports of major casualties.

Tom Jenkins, a Melbourne resident, caught video of his home in the Preston region of the city trembling when the earthquake hit.

When the earthquake strikes! #melbourneearthquake pic.twitter.com/m1kXm9AvPd #earthquake #melbourneearthquake

September 22, 2021 — Tom Jenkins (@Tomjenk87198183)

The tremor interrupts a live broadcast in this footage shot in Melbourne for an Australian TV show, ABC News Breakfast.

After the team felt the studio tremble, one of the presenters, Michael Rowland, said, “Is it an earthquake or is it a structural thing?”

After that, he remarked, “Let’s go.” “Wow, that was a major deal.”

Tony Armstrong, Rowland’s co-host, added after a few seconds, “That’s still tremoring.”

Melbourne and regional Victoria have been shaken by a magnitude six #Earthquake.

The presenters of News Breakfast, @mjrowland68 and @Tonaaayy_, were shocked by it at this point. pic.twitter.com/Z4gz0sWJve

21 September 2021 — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews)

During the quake, another video posted on social media showed an auto repair business in a Melbourne suburb rattling noisily.

“F**k, it was full on,” a man can be heard saying in the footage.

After the earthquake hit Victoria, Jeremy Gruzewski posted footage to Instagram showing the damage to a Melbourne restaurant.

A burger shop in the city’s Windsor neighborhood had partially fallen, leaving rubble strewn across the street.

According to Geoscience Australia, the quake was initially reported as having a magnitude of 6.0, however it was later lowered to 5.9.

A 4.0, according to the agency. This is a condensed version of the information.