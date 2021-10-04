Videos from the Huntington Beach oil spill show a 126,000 gallon leak that killed wildlife.

Videos of a massive oil spill near Huntington Beach, California, have been shared on the internet.

According to the City of Huntington Beach, the leak was caused by oil firm Beta Offshore and resulted in the release of about 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the water.

Despite the fact that wildlife deaths have already been detected, Orange County health officials published a statement warning about the spill’s possibly detrimental implications.

“The harm on the ecosystem is irreversible,” Katrina Foley, Orange County supervisor for the 2nd District, warned on Saturday.

A blackened beach is seen in a video sent to Twitter, with oil from the ocean soaking into the sand.

They removed the flight restrictions, so I took the drone out for a spin. #oilspill #huntingtonbeach #newportbeach pic.twitter.com/RN5kdoUUiK

— Bill King (@bigwavebill1), 48th District, October 4, 2021

Another video shows local employees attempting to construct sand walls to keep oil out of wetlands.

A slippery layer of ghostly black oil floats atop the sea, as seen in close-up film.

To keep the oil out of the marshes, crews have been working nonstop. #OilSpill #wetlands #huntingtonBeach pic.twitter.com/qpqVNGDcj7 #OilSpill #wetlands #huntingtonBeach

— Bill King (@bigwavebill1), 48th District, October 4, 2021

Off the coast of HB, there is an oil spill. A dreadful conclusion to a fantastic day! What a fantastic aerial display!!! pic.twitter.com/2Tau5Rv7sN

— Nina Rodriguez Glover (@glove nina) 3/10/2021

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s main deputy director, Thomas Cullen, stated in a statement that he was told of the spill on Saturday morning and that fishing activities take place near the spill.

The Department of Health and Human Services has issued a temporary restriction on fishing and shellfishing in the spilled waterways and those where it is projected to spread, citing public health concerns. From Seapoint to the Santa Ana River, the ocean and shore have been restricted.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Health Care Agency has advised residents not to congregate, swim, exercise, or even walk along the beachfront owing to the spill’s potential to release contaminants into the air.

“People may come in,” Dr. Clayton Chau, the agency’s County Health Officer, said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.