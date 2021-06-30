Videos Demonstrate How a Black Hole Devouring a Neutron Star Could Look.

For the first time, scientists confirmed the detection of a merger between a black hole and a neutron star on Tuesday. Several videos released in conjunction with the findings depict what such a devastating catastrophe may look like if you were able to witness it.

Neutron stars and black holes are two of the most extreme objects in the cosmos that we are aware of. When big stars explode as supernovae, the former are extremely dense, compact objects that are left behind as remnants.

Meanwhile, black holes are very dense regions of spacetime in which gravity is so intense that nothing, even light, can escape. They, like neutron stars, are the remains of stars that explode as supernovae. Black hole-producing stars, on the other hand, are often larger. As a result, black holes have a mass that is greater than that of neutron stars.

Gravitational waves are minuscule ripples in the fabric of spacetime produced when enormous objects like black holes and neutron stars combine.

As part of his general theory of relativity, Albert Einstein predicted the existence of gravitational waves in 1916. However, it wasn’t until 2015—roughly a century later—that scientists were able to directly observe them, when the United States’ LIGO (Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory) made a landmark discovery, detecting gravitational waves created by a pair of merging black holes.

Scientists have discovered more than 50 gravitational wave transmissions since then. Until now, scientists had only been able to reliably identify waves created by the merger of two black holes or two neutron stars.

According to a report published Tuesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, an international cooperation of researchers has confirmed the observation of gravitational waves created by a third source—a black hole merging with a neutron star.

In reality, using LIGO and the Virgo observatory in Italy, the scientists discovered two such occurrences just two days apart in January 2020. The two events, which occurred hundreds of millions of years ago in galaxies at least 900 million light-years apart, created gravitational waves that were detected on Earth.