VIDEO: When you walk on future wood flooring, it generates electricity.

According to experts who have discovered a means to convert foot activity into electricity, wood flooring could soon become a source of renewable energy.

A nanogenerator — a tiny device that can transform mechanical energy into electricity — has been built by Swiss scientists. They can provide realistic electricity when combined with appropriately prepared wood.

The wood flooring is silicone-coated and nanocrystal-encrusted. Walking on it generates enough energy to run a small electronic device such as a calculator.

When a human walked on a prototype with a surface area little smaller than a letter-sized piece of paper, it effectively lighted up a light bulb, converting footsteps into electricity.

The technique, which was described in an article published this month in the science journal Matter, is based on the triboelectric effect, which is the phenomenon that causes a sock to adhere to other clothes due to an electrical charge. Small amounts of electricity are generated as electrons hop from one item to another.

The researchers discovered that wood has poor static cling properties and hence requires assistance.

“Wood is practically triboneutral,” said Guido Panzarasa, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich and the paper’s lead author. “It means that wood doesn’t have a natural inclination to gain or lose electrons.” He explained that this limits the material’s ability to generate electricity, “therefore the problem is to make wood that can attract and lose electrons.”

Panzarasa’s long-term goal is to generate “new properties for future sustainable smart buildings,” according to him. His team intends to make their nanogenerator more ecologically friendly by using easier-to-apply coatings.

“Even though we started with fundamental research, the research we perform should eventually lead to real-world applications,” he said.

Panzarasa and his colleagues used a type of silicone to coat one of the wood samples, which traps electrons when they come into touch with it. They grew nanocrystals on another type of wood, which has a tendency to leak electrons. When you combine them, you get the current movement. Radially sliced spruce proved to be the ideal physical specimen for attaching the coating, producing 80 times the amount of power as typical wood.

“Our goal was to show that wood could be modified in a relatively environmentally benign way to make it triboelectric,” Panzarasa explained. “It’s spruce. This is a condensed version of the information.