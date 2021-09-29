Video of Lava Hitting the Ocean from the La Palma Volcano.

According to local officials, lava from the La Palma volcano eruption has reached the sea after flowing over land for several days.

Cumbre Vieja, the volcano, began erupting on September 19. La Palma is located in the Atlantic Ocean and is part of the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago.

Since then, lava has swept across the island, destroying hundreds of structures and forcing thousands of residents to flee. According to The Associated Press, no deaths or significant injuries have been recorded.

The lava flow had reached the sea, according to the official Twitter account of the Canary Islands government’s Securities and Emergencies department, 1-1-2 Canarias. “If you are outside, find a safe place to take refuge,” it continued.

#LaPalmaErupción #Consejos #PEVOLCA

The lava has already reached the sea. If you find yourself outside, look for a safe place to shelter. pic.twitter.com/G0b7n8XMxt

September 28, 2021 — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias)

On the same day, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) tweeted, “Lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva.”

The lava appeared to fall into the lake throughout the night, according to a video broadcast by the Spanish government’s Ministry of Transport the same day.

Images captured by @salvamentogob’s saver Alphard, who is always keeping an eye on the no-navigation zone. #LaPalmaErupción pic.twitter.com/QkyI17jThr

September 28, 2021 — Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob)

More detailed videos have also been published, showing the lava burning bright orange as it seeps into the water, emitting clouds of fumes in the process.

cada lava al mar video @IEOoceanografia @CSIC #lapalma #RamonMargalef pic.twitter.com/iGspTjzSzn

September 28, 2021 — Eugenio Fraile (@EugenioFraile)

Toxic gases could be discharged as the molten rock stream reaches the coast, according to volcanologists.

According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, some coastal residents have been advised to stay home when lava strikes seawater because fumes “which can be toxic” could result.

According to AFP, inhaling “acid fumes and liquids” can cause respiratory problems, especially in persons with pre-existing diseases, as well as cause cancer. This is a condensed version of the information.