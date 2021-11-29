Victor Vescovo Unveils Alien Landscape Nearly 30,000 Feet Below the Surface of the South Pacific.

Victor Vescovo, a Texas millionaire who visited the San Cristobal Trench for his newest trip, has provided photos and video of one of the deepest spots in the South Pacific.

The photographs from the San Cristobal Trench were uploaded on Twitter by Vescovo, who is one of the few persons to have visited the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench—the deepest known location in all of Earth’s seas.

The first crewed dive to the very bottom of the San Cristobal Trench, south of the Solomon Islands, was recently completed. The bottom, which reached a preliminary depth of 8483 meters, has a pretty unusual topography. A jellyfish was also seen at a depth of 8423 meters. pic.twitter.com/0i4A6Wqoke November 27, 2021 — Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) He said, “Just completed the first crewed dive to the bottom of the San Cristobal Trench south of the Solomon Islands.” “The bottom, which reached a preliminary depth of 8,483 meters (27,831 feet), featured a pretty unusual topography. A jellyfish was also seen at a depth of 8,423 meters.” Vescovo also shared a video of the seafloor, comparing the experience to exploring Europa and Ganymede, two alien moons. Because each of these frozen moons are thought to have a salty underlying ocean, NASA considers them potential for alien life in our solar system.

This video shows what it’s like to skim the bottom of a deep ocean trench (the San Cristobal, South Pacific) in a submersible at a depth of 8484 meters. It’s as if you’re aboard a spacecraft skimming the surface of another planet like Europa or Ganymede. pic.twitter.com/jerUKhE73U Victor Vescovo (@VictorVescovo) (@VictorVescovo) (@VictorVescovo) (@Victor 28 November 2021 He wrote, “Here is a movie of what it’s like to skim the floor of a deep ocean trench (the San Cristobal, South Pacific) in a submersible at a depth of 8,484 meters.” “It feels like a spacecraft is skimming the surface of another planet like Europa or Ganymede.” He described the organisms found on the ocean floor as translucent sea cucumbers that move at a glacial pace. “Anemones are the critters that look like stalked flowers, and they stay anchored to the rocks where they reside,” he explained.

