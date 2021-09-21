Victim claims that being bitten by a copperhead snake was worse than being hit by a car.

A hiker in Texas was bitten by a copperhead, and he described the event as one of the most excruciating of his life.

According to Kxan, Jay Middleton, a Denver resident, was hiking in Austin with his wife when he was bitten by the snake.

“Easily one of the most agonizing things I’ve ever gone through. On my bike, I was hit by a car. I’ve shattered a lot of bones… He told the Austin Television News Station, “I thought I knew pain until I got bit by this snake.” “I couldn’t even fit a finger between my toes because my entire foot looked like a huge sausage. They were obscenely bloated.”

Middleton claimed that he was trekking with his wife when he felt what he thought was an insect sting. He didn’t realize he’d been bitten until his wife discovered the snake, which they recognized as a copperhead.

Middleton was found on the Austin trail by first responders and transferred to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center for treatment. Following the bite on July 31, Middleton spent weeks on crutches.

This year, snake bites are on the rise in Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Poison Center Network was reporting a 15% increase in calls about rattlesnake bites by the end of June compared to the same period in 2020.

Copperhead bites, on the other hand, were the most common. Rattlesnake bites accounted for roughly 86 bites in the first half of 2021 in the state. Copperheads, on the other hand, bit North Texans and tourists to that region 92 times in the same time span.

“In North Texas, we’ve always noticed that we’ve had more snakebites from copperheads than any other,” Lizbeth Petty, a public health educator with the North Texas Poison Center, told the outlet.

Copperhead bites account for the majority of poisonous snake bites in the United States, according to National Geographic, owing to the snake’s vast distribution in the southern states. They can also adapt well to living in developed regions, increasing the likelihood of a human contact.

When a copperhead bites, its venom breaks down the blood. This is a condensed version of the information.