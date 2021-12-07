Venus Shines Above the Moon in These Beautiful Photographs

Photographers were ready to catch the moment when the moon and Venus shared a piece of sky this week.

Venus, Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor and a scorching hot planet, is glowing brightly this week as it moves closer to the sun from our perspective.

According to NASA, Venus will descend closer and closer to the horizon throughout December before disappearing for the majority of the world by New Years’.

It will then resurface as a morning planet in January, before gleaming in the evening again in December of the following year.

But, before all of that, Venus is due to put on a show and shine brilliantly this week, giving skywatchers a chance to see it.

Photographers have turned to social media to share images of Venus and the moon in the sky close together. The two celestial planets appear side by side in some photographs, while Venus appears above the moon in others. Steve Brown, Linda Holtby, and Martin Bernetti took the photos below.

This evening, shortly after sunset, a beautiful sight of #Venus and the crescent #Moon. Were you able to see them? pic.twitter.com/kN8m8bFev2 #Astronomy — Steve ‘Sirius’ Brown (@sjb astro) – amateur astronomer 6th of December, 2021 Tonight from Winchester, the moon and Venus, with a little Earthshine on the new moon. @StormHourMark @BBCWthrWatchers @DavidBflower @earthskyscience @LoveUKWeather pic.twitter.com/FurfkvDp8p #ThePhotoHour @StormHourMark @BBCWthrWatchers @DavidBflower @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earthskyscience @earth @holtby linda — Linda Holtby (@holtby linda) 6th of December, 2021 There will be other days this month for anyone who missed it to see Venus blazing brightly in the sky.

Meanwhile, between the dates of December 6th and December 10th, the moon will pass past a succession of planets, according to NASA. After sunset, viewers should be able to see the moon “visiting” Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in turn if they look westward.

Venus, the second planet from the sun after Mercury, is a rocky, hazy world. It gets closer to Earth than any other planet at one point in its orbit.

According to NASA, Venus is often referred to as Earth’s “twin,” but you wouldn’t want to visit it. The average surface temperature on Venus is roughly 460 degrees Celsius (860 degrees Fahrenheit) due to its dense greenhouse gas atmosphere. The pressure at the surface is. This is a condensed version of the information.