Venus and the Moon Meet in the Night Sky in Stunning Photos

Last night, Venus and the Moon appeared to be cuddled together in the night sky, and many skywatchers were present to witness the event.

Twitter users from all across the world, including the United States, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, shared photographs of Venus and the Moon at various distances from one another.

In a tweet sent out on Sunday afternoon, NASA advised astrophotographers that the night would be ideal for taking photos.

According to the space agency, "Tonight, look up at the moon. If you go outside shortly after sunset (when the sky is clear), you'll notice a crescent moon around two degrees away from Venus. Don't miss out on what should be a stunning event." There's no need to be concerned if you missed the event. According to NASA, skywatchers will be able to see the Moon gliding by Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter every night after sunset in the south and southwest until November 11. The space agency's tweet below includes a graphic depicting the moon's course in relation to those planets.

Pssst… Tonight, glance up at the Moon.

If you go outside shortly after sunset (and the sky is clear), you’ll see a crescent Moon about 2 degrees away from Venus. Don’t miss out on what should be a stunning event. More skywatching advice for November: https://t.co/8goZY15apP pic.twitter.com/2HscghWTQQ November 7, 2021 — NASA (@NASA) A partial lunar eclipse will occur overnight from November 18th to November 19th, which is another night sky event to look forward to this month. The Moon is partially obscured by the Earth’s shadow for a brief period of time, which causes this.

The partial lunar eclipse will occur at various times around the world, depending on time zones, and will only be visible when the Moon is visible above the horizon.