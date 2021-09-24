Vampire Bat Friendships: Some Bats ‘Meet Up’ For A Meal

Meeting together with friends over a cup of coffee or perhaps a meal is a concept that most people are familiar with. It turns out that this social behavior is not limited to humans, as researchers from a new study discovered evidence of it in vampire bats in Panama.

According to a news release from Ohio State University, the researchers mounted “backpack” computers on 50 vampire bats to follow them while they foraged at night for their study, which was published Thursday in PLOS Biology. The control bats were 23 females who had previously spent 21 months in captivity together, while the others were 27 wild females who had been tagged and released.

The researchers discovered that while “closely bonded” vampire bats departed the roost to graze individually, they frequently “reunited” outside the roost during the hunt. The bats who spent more time near to each other within the tree during the daylight also spent more time with each other outside the roost at night, and “encountered each other while foraging more frequently,” according to OSU.

In a university news release, study co-author Gerald Carter of OSU said, “We looked at the possibility of different scenarios, and we found that they leave the roost to forage independently of each other, but then the ones that have a relationship are somehow finding each other and associating out on the cattle pasture – and we think they’re coordinating.”

On average, these meetings between bats with close relationships were “greater in duration.”

“Think about it: a longer interaction is more likely to be cooperative or affiliative than a brief encounter, which could be neutral or aggressive,” research co-author Simon Ripperger explained.

The researchers also wanted to see if the bats’ time in captivity had harmed their capacity to hunt, but this “was not the case.”

In a short video, a pair of vampire bats can be seen feeding on cows at night.

The researchers also recorded what could be the first audio recordings of vampire bat vocalizations that can be “particularly” related to foraging. These hunt calls are “different” from those previously recorded inside the roost, as well as the “buzz” calls linked with fights, according to OSU.

