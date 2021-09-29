Valley Fever in Dogs Is a Growing Fungal Disease in the United States.

Valley fever, an infection caused by a form of fungus that lives in dust and dirt, has been recorded in increasing numbers among U.S. residents in recent yearsâ€”but the disease isn’t limited to people.

Coccidioides is the fungus that causes the disease, and it thrives in locations with limited rainfall and high summer temperatures, such as the southwestern United States.

When the earth is disturbed, such as by wind, the fungus spores become airborne. They can then be inhaled by humans and animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 18,400 people in the United States were diagnosed with Valley fever in 2019, with majority of them living in Arizona and California. This was an almost 3,000-report increase over the previous year.

The condition can cause weariness, coughing, fever, rash, headaches, and other symptoms in patients. It can, however, have an impact on our dogs.

Valley fever is particularly contagious in dogs. Dogs traveling through areas like the central deserts of California, southwestern Texas, or the low desert regions of Arizona and New Mexico are about as likely to develop the disease as their human owners, according to the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence (VFCE).

Coughing, fever, weight loss, lack of appetite, and lack of energy are some of the symptoms that dogs may exhibit when this happens. As the infection spreads, the animals may acquire pneumonia.

The sickness is known as disseminated Valley fever when the fungus spreads beyond the lungs to other organs. Lameness, back or neck pain, convulsions, and swollen lymph nodes under the chin, in front of the shoulder blades, or behind the stifles are all possible signs.

The most common sites of infection in disseminated disease are the bones and joints, with lameness being the most common symptom. Adult dogs that are healthy can frequently fight infections on their own and display only minor or no symptoms.

However, dogs with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions, as well as extremely young puppies and senior dogs, are more prone to serious illness.

According to VFCE, approximately six to ten percent of canines in Arizona’s Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties will contract Valley. This is a condensed version of the information.