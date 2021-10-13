Vaccination Rates Rise, Deaths Fall Amid Vaccine Mandates, Which Is Good News In The COVID Battle.

According to a Reuters story released on Wednesday, vaccination rates in the United States have increased by 20% since President Joe Biden established a vaccination requirement for government employees, with multiple institutions expecting their personnel to follow suit.

According to Jeff Zients, the COVID-19 response coordinator, 77 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one vaccine shot, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. https://t.co/EeK37xFofx pic.twitter.com/v69lGH9Ihp

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recorded cases have decreased by 11.6 percent during the last seven days, hospitalizations have decreased by 13.2 percent, and deaths have decreased by 8.4 percent.

To combat the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over 700,000 Americans, Biden proposed a vaccine requirement that would effect 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, healthcare workers, and federal contractors. All employers with 100 or more employees were expected to be vaccinated or take a COVID-19 test at least once a week under the rule.

“Since the president originally announced vaccine mandates and called on organizations to follow his lead in late July, the number of eligible Americans who are unvaccinated has dropped by approximately a third, from 97 million to 66 million,” Zients said.

Officials continue to warn that the Delta type is still highly contagious, and that the country should remain vigilant despite the positive news.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky remarked, “Despite the recent drop in incidence, most areas across the country are still seeing substantial to high levels of community transmission.”

“We really need to keep focused on continuing to get COVID under control across the country, especially as we approach into the fall and winter season,” Walensky said, emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and getting immunizations.

Vaccine requirements have been criticized by a number of Republican lawmakers. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has signed an executive order prohibiting all companies, including private firms, from requiring their employees to get the vaccine. Violations will result in a $1,000 fine, according to the ruling.

The ban, according to Abbott, covers anybody who refuses to get vaccinated “for any reason of personal conscience, religious belief, or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”

In a recent briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed the Abbott case.

“I believe it’s quite evident when you make a decision that goes against all available public health statistics and information.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.