Using the Vac to Brew Coffee One might persuade you to get go of your Keurig.

When I switched to a pour-over method for making coffee, I started drinking it black every morning. I’ve always loved plain coffee, but when I brew it in a coffee machine, I generally need to add a splash of cream to smooth it out. Using fresh ground coffee beans and the V60 Hario pour-over method, I’ve had wonderful luck making easy-to-drink coffee. There may be another method to enjoy a cup of ultrasmooth plain black coffee after testing the VacOne.

The VacOne is a single-serve coffee maker that draws water through coffee grinds and a filter using vacuum suction. It’s a one-piece appliance that sits on a handmade glass carafe. It has a battery within, so it doesn’t need to be plugged in and only has to be recharged every now and again. It’s much like any other coffee maker, including a Keurig, in terms of ease of use, but it makes one of the smoothest cups of coffee I’ve ever had.

First Use and Setup

The VacOne is ready to use right out of the box. My battery was fully charged when I received it. Because there is no battery level indicator, you’ll have to guess when it’s time to plug it in. I’m guessing the fact that it’s not turning on is a sign that it’s time to plug it in. Fortunately, once completely charged, the device should be able to create 100 to 200 cups of coffee in roughly 2 hours.

The USB charging port is hidden beneath the yellow cover on the bottom of the device. It unscrews to reveal the port and then tightly screws on to keep water out.

Making a 10- to 12-ounce cup of coffee with the VacOne doesn’t involve many steps, but it is different from other manual coffee makers. As I became more familiar with the equipment, the first cup of coffee took a few minutes longer to brew than the second. Using the VacOne requires scooping the appropriate amount of coffee grounds, pouring hot water up to the indicator line, waiting a minute for the grounds to steep, and then pressing the vacuum button until the grounds are completely dry. This is a condensed version of the information.