Using satellite data, indigenous Peruvians were able to save the rain forest, according to a new study.

According to the findings of an experiment released Monday, indigenous people patrolling the Peruvian Amazon with smartphones and satellite data were able to dramatically cut unlawful deforestation.

According to the authors of the study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), acknowledging indigenous people’s rights to their land can be a significant force in combating the climate catastrophe.

When equipped with satellite-based warnings, indigenous forest community monitoring patrols were evaluated for their effectiveness in decreasing deforestation.

It discovered that villages that were randomly assigned equipment and instruction saw a 52 percent reduction in deforestation in 2018 and a 21 percent reduction in 2019.

Reduced forest loss was concentrated in communities most threatened by illegal gold mining, logging, and the cultivation of illicit crops such as coca plants, which are used to produce cocaine.

Despite the fact that national governments have spent substantially in satellite-based monitoring, indigenous peoples’ empowerment represents a break from the traditional dependence on local law enforcement.

Furthermore, because rainforest villages lack dependable internet connectivity, deforestation alerts seldom reach them, leaving residents unaware of intruders removing their property.

Researchers from Latest York University and Johns Hopkins University spearheaded the new study, which was conducted in partnership with the Rainforest Foundation US (RFUS) and the Indigenous Peoples Organization of the Eastern Amazon (ORPIO).

It took place in the Peruvian Amazon’s indigenous Shipibo towns of Patria Nueva and Nueva Saposoa, with images provided from Peru SAT-1, a satellite launched in 2016 that travels over the country 14 times per day.

Thirty-six villages were assigned to the intervention at random, with each naming three representatives to perform monthly patrols to check deforestation complaints. They were paid an hourly rate of $8 for each patrol.

A control group of 37 villages was assigned to keep their current forest management practices.

Once a month, couriers traveled the Amazon and its tributaries to deliver USB discs with satellite photographs and GPS data to remote towns.

The designated monitors transferred this data onto specialized smartphone apps, which they used to direct patrols to the appropriate locations.

They brought evidence of illicit deforestation by foreigners harvesting timber or clearing land for mining or coca cultivation to a community assembly for consideration.

They then chose their own course of action, such as evicting the violators from their property or, in some situations, notifying law authorities, such as when drug traffickers were involved.

“The main purpose is to stop deforestation,” says the author. Brief News from Washington Newsday.