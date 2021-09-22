Users will be able to add COVID-19 vaccine cards to their Apple Wallets thanks to an iOS 15 feature.

iOS 15 was released earlier this week and included a number of new features, including an updated Apple Maps, a “Shared with Users” section that allows you to keep track of files transferred via iMessage, and numerous FaceTime refinements. Aside from that, the Apple Wallet has been greatly enlarged.

What Is the Apple Wallet and How Does It Work?

Apple Wallet, for those who are unaware, allows you to save digital copies of items such as event tickets, ID cards, airline passes, credentials, and even vehicle keys on your iOS smartphone (either an iPhone or Apple Watch).

Its capability has been enhanced in the recent iOS 15 software update, allowing you to use it to open your home, hotel room, or business.

Vaccine Cards with Verifiable Information to Be Added to Apple Wallet

Another feature has recently been introduced to the iOS 15 version of Apple Wallet, allowing you to download and save verifiable health records, as outlined in a new development blog. According to the article, this presently includes COVID-19 test results and will be expanded to include immunization cards in the future.

This feature, which adheres to the SMART Health Cards specification, allows you to share your vaccine passport with permitted third parties. In other words, you’ll be able to show a digital version of your card (as shown in the image below) to places that demand proof of immunization, such as airlines, restaurants, or event venues.

If you do so, it will be on a one-time basis, which means the other party will not keep a record of your vaccine passport. It will be functionally equivalent to simply handing them a physical card.

How to Put Your Medical Records in Your Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet does not yet have the vaccination card feature, but it will be available later this year.

Any organization that produces SMART Health Cards will have access to a new button that educates users on how to download and store once it is ready, according to the Apple developer post. This is a condensed version of the information.