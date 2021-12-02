Users of wireless earphones have reported fires and burns, prompting a recall of over 300,000 units.

Product safety regulators said this week that a certain model of wireless headphones has been recalled due to safety risks that can occur when the earphones overheat.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a federal government body based in Maryland, issued a press release announcing the recall. DEWALT’s Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones are included in the recall, which affects over 300,000 units.

According to the CPSC, the earbuds have the potential to overheat while charging or in use. When the earbuds become too hot, they might cause “burn and fire concerns,” according to the CPSC.

Approximately 300,000 E-filiates have been recalled. While charged or in use, DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones can overheat, creating a burn and fire hazard. Get a new one. [email protected] or https://t.co/WVp8e1Abnp. CONTACT: 888-979-4439, [email protected], or https://t.co/WVp8e1Abnp. https://t.co/1UX0kjm7pZ For the complete recall notice, go to https://t.co/1UX0kjm7pZ pic.twitter.com/cEHPeoSGDM — December 1, 2021, US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, E-Filliate, Inc., a consumer electronics firm, launched the recall after receiving 61 instances of the items overheating. “Five reports of fire and four instances of minor burn injuries” were among them, according to the CPSC.

According to E-website, Filliate’s the recall was initiated “to keep our consumers safe and prevent injuries by removing the defective products.” The recalled earphones were characterized as having “a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds” and were marketed in packaging that mentioned the “DEWALT” trademark as well as the product name.

A manufacture number is printed on the left side of the neckband on all of the earphones. According to E-Filliate, the recall applies to headphones with the following codes: D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. The recall also applies to earphones with no printed manufacture code on the neckband, according to E-Filliate.

A total of 301,800 pairs of earphones are being recalled.

According to the CPSC, the headphones were sold for an estimated $60 between December 2019 and July this year at The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other electronic and hardware retailers across the United States, as well as online at cyberguys.com.

