Users of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will appreciate the GorillaPod for MagSafe Tripod Mount.

Joby’s GorillaPod tripod has long been a go-to tool for photographers looking for the best, most stable shot possible. Its adaptable legs may wrap around objects or bend to fit a variety of settings. For even greater adaptability, the company is also adding a MagSafe tripod mount to its lineup.

The GripTight Mount for MagSafe is at the heart of our GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe package. Joby is creating a tripod mount with a MagSafe compatible magnet, however the name is a little perplexing. If you currently own a GorillaPod tripod, the new MagSafe mount can be purchased separately. If not, you can purchase a kit that includes both components.

Anyone owning an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 can move it near the mount for an automatic and secure attachment thanks to the MagSafe feature. But, unlike previous MagSafe mounts, this one includes a clever trick—spring-loaded clips—that allow it to function in every setting and with any phone.

MagSafe magnet is quite strong. Magnet and clip securing systems are versatile.

The mount does not slant forward.

While MagSafe is the simplest way to attach an iPhone 12 or 13 to a holder, it is still subject to detachment in more extreme scenarios. The GripTight for MagSafe Mount’s name wouldn’t make much sense if it simply utilised MagSafe. The mount contains two swivel clips that can hold any phone, not just iPhones with a MagSafe magnet. That is to say, if you need it to hold tightly, it can.

A regular threaded hole on the bottom of the mount can be used with any normal tripod. The magnetized circular section of the mount may revolve 360 degrees. The mount does not have the ability to tilt forward or backward. It would be wonderful if it included that feature, but it shouldn’t be a deal breaker for anyone thinking about purchasing it.

