Users in India can use Amazon Alexa to find COVID vaccination clinics near them.

In India, Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence technology, can now assist customers in locating COVID-19 immunization clinics near them.

The latest capability, which has been available on Alexa in the United States since late April, is one of a slew of new COVID-19-related capabilities announced by India’s Alexa on Tuesday, according to Amazon.

Information about COVID-19 testing, vaccine availability, and safety are among the other new features.

According to the announcement, the virtual assistant gets its COVID-19 information from the CoWIN portal (India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s online vaccine booking platform) and MapmyIndia, a technology business that provides map services.

To use the immunization center locator, say to Alexa, “Alexa, where can I obtain a COVID-19 test?” This will provide a list of all nearby vaccination centers, as well as the travel distance between them.

According to Amazon, “Alexa knows your location based on your device registration and delivers a list of all the vaccination centers nearby.”

The “Vaccine Info Alexa skill” can be used by users who want to find vaccination centers near them.

“The skill will ask you for a pin code as well as the age category to give you with information,” Amazon explains.

According to the firm, “this can be particularly handy if you are assisting friends and relatives with scheduling appointments.”

Whether a vaccine is unavailable when the user searches for vaccination centers, Alexa can set a reminder to check with the skill the next day to see if the vaccine is available. “Simply say, ‘Alexa, open vaccine information,'” Amazon explains.

Other new COVID-19 features for India’s Alexa include getting the most up-to-date information on vaccination rates by asking, “Alexa, how many people have been vaccinated in India?”

“Alexa will now answer all your vaccination-related queries,” according to Amazon, including information on vaccine safety and the numbers for COVID-19 helplines in each state in India.

By asking Alexa, “Alexa, is COVID vaccine safe?” you can get the information you need. or “Alexa, how can I sign up for the COVID vaccine?” “Alexa, what is the COVID helpline number in [insert state]?” or “Alexa, what is the COVID helpline number in [insert state]?”

Alexa also allows users to donate to Indian non-governmental organizations. Amazon has partnered with a number of non-profit organizations, including.