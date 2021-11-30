US Inflation Could Be ‘Persistent,’ Says Fed Chair.

In testimony Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recognized that the wave of price hikes that has hindered the US pandemic recovery could linger longer than expected. Powell also hinted that interest rates could be raised sooner than expected.

It was a marked shift in tone for the central bank governor, who had spent months assuaging anxieties by claiming the recent inflation increase was “transitory” and promising to be patient before raising interest rates. He now believes it is time to put that word to rest.

Inflation has risen, putting pressure on Powell and becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who is urging Congress to adopt a large measure that would raise spending on social programs, climate initiatives, and infrastructure.

Powell told the Senate Banking Committee, “Clearly, the risk of more sustained inflation has increased.”

The Fed’s preferred price gauge increased by 5% in the 12 months ended in October, far beyond the two-percent target.

“We will use our tools to ensure that rising inflation does not become entrenched,” Powell said.

The Fed has already begun to reduce the stimulus measures put in place to protect the economy from the pandemic, although Powell, who was nominated for a second term as Fed chairman by Biden last week, has previously stated that policymakers should be prudent before raising lending rates.

However, he indicated in his testimony that it would be appropriate to accelerate the monthly asset purchase decrease.

As a result, the Fed would be in a better position to raise the federal funds rate sooner.

The Fed chose to start lowering its monthly bond purchases at its most recent policy meeting, which means they will finish in the middle of 2022 if they continue at their current rate.

However, data since then has revealed “elevated price pressures, a quick improvement in several labor market indicators,” as well as “strong expenditure” that Powell believes would imply “substantial growth in the coming months.”

As a result, “in my opinion, it is acceptable to consider tying up the taper of our asset purchases… perhaps a few months sooner.”

At the outset of the year, the Fed lowered the benchmark lending rate to zero, and Powell has stated that policymakers will not raise rates until the bond-buying program is over.

A increasing number of Fed officials have spoken out in favor of a quicker taper and one or two rate hikes next year, while other private economists predict three raises.

Powell has been describing the inflationary surge for months. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.