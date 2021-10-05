Urbanization-induced extreme heat and global warming are posing a threat to cities, according to a new study.

According to a report released Monday, rapid population expansion and global warming are increasing exposure to intense heat in cities, intensifying health concerns and making migration to urban regions less desirable for the world’s poor.

According to the paper published in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” the rise affects approximately a quarter of the world’s population.

Hundreds of millions of people have moved from rural areas to cities in recent decades, where temperatures are often higher due to heat-trapping surfaces such as asphalt and a lack of vegetation.

From 1983 to 2016, scientists looked examined the maximum daily heat and humidity in over 13,000 cities.

They classified excessive heat as 30 degrees Celsius using the so-called “wet-bulb globe temperature” scale, which takes heat and humidity into consideration (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

After that, the researchers compared weather data with population figures for the cities during the same 33-year period.

They came up with a term called person-days by multiplying the number of days of intense heat in a given year by the population of the city at the time.

According to the authors, the number of person-days exposed to city dwellers increased from 40 billion in 1983 to 119 billion in 2016.

The study’s lead author, Cascade Tuholske of Columbia University’s Earth Institute, said the rise “increases morbidity and mortality.”

“It has an influence on people’s ability to work and lowers economic productivity. He noted in a statement that it aggravates pre-existing health issues.

They wrote that population expansion was responsible for two-thirds of the increase in exposure, with actual warming temperatures accounting for a third, albeit the proportions differed by city.

Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, was the worst-affected city, with 575 million person-days of excessive heat recorded over the study period.

This is partly due to the fact that its population has increased from roughly four million in 1983 to around 22 million now.

Shanghai, Guangzhou, Yangon, Dubai, Hanoi, and Khartoum, as well as cities in Pakistan, India, and the Arabian Peninsula, all showed comparable trends.

Baghdad, Cairo, Kuwait City, Lagos, Kolkata, and Mumbai were among the major cities that had around half of their exposure caused by a warming climate.

The tendencies they discovered in Africa and South Asia, according to the authors, “may crucially limit the ability of the urban poor to achieve the economic gains associated with urbanization.”

To mitigate the negative impact, they stated that “sufficient investment, humanitarian intervention, and government support” will be required.

Some in the United States. Brief News from Washington Newsday.