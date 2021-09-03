Update on Coronavirus: Children account for more than 20% of new COVID cases.

According to a research provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, pediatric coronavirus cases are on the rise, with children accounting for 22.4 percent of all new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Aug. 26.

The cumulative number of child COVID infections increased by 9% over a two-week period, from Aug. 12-26, according to the data. The high infection incidence coincides with the reopening of schools around the country and the return of students to in-person instruction.

The vaccine is not currently available to children under the age of 12, and the American Academy of Pediatrics believes that more time is needed to examine the vaccine’s effects on children.

According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children in states with poor vaccination rates are four times more likely to become infected. “In children and communities with higher immunization rates, cases, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations are considerably lower. Vaccination is effective,” Walensky stated on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, almost 4.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 is putting 66 youngsters in the hospital per day in Florida. Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of South Florida, told WFLA that it was six weeks ago.

When commenting on the high incidence of illnesses in children in Florida, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-FL, remarked, “America’s children’s hospitals are under historic strain.”

“Pediatric hospitals are at or near capacity, and as schools begin around the country, they anticipate to see more child patients.”

The outbreak among youngsters has been described as “the perfect storm” by Dr. Christina Canody, a pediatric service line medical director at BayCare, who added, “Last year when we launched, we had mask mandate requirements.” We had some of the lowest rates of infectivity, positivity, and prevalence during the pandemic, but this year we were on the other end of the spectrum.”

“At best, schools will be a reflection of what is going on in our communities,” Salemi added. “So the more we can continue to take responsible action and slow the spread of this illness in the community, the safer our children will be when they return to school.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, vaccines for children under the age of 12 will not be available until at least mid-winter. In comparison to, the FDA is requesting six months of safety follow-up data for children. Brief News from Washington Newsday.