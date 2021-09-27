Unusual UN Meeting Ends Without Taliban Speeches and Myanmar Speeches

One of many oddities of this year’s diplomatic marathon, which saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus worries to meet in person, is that the UN General Assembly in New York closes Monday without addresses from those in authority in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

After the Taliban demanded that its new foreign minister speak instead, the UN representative of Afghanistan’s former administration was set to defy the Taliban with a speech on Monday.

Last Monday, the Taliban wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging that Amir Khan Muttaqi be permitted to “participate.”

Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan’s UN representative under Ashraf Ghani, who was deposed last month, “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the UN, according to the letter.

The petition was supposed to be evaluated by a committee made up of the US, Russia, and China, but a UN official told AFP that the meeting never happened.

According to a diplomat, the Taliban sent their request “too late,” allowing Isaczai, who is still recognized by the UN as Afghanistan’s envoy, to speak.

If he takes advantage of the situation, he could urge that the Taliban’s sanctions be strengthened, as he did during a Security Council meeting on September 9.

The week of speeches was supposed to end with Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Guinea, but the situations in those two nations added to the excitement as the week progressed.

According to AFP, the US, Russia, and China have established a “arrangement” that prevents Myanmar’s UN ambassador – an outspoken supporter of the democratic movement who has resisted junta orders to resign – from speaking.

Following the February 1 military coup, Kyaw Moe Tun, who was chosen by former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is backed by the international world and has retained his seat at the United Nations.

The junta picked a former general to succeed him in May, but the UN has yet to approve the appointment.

Kyaw Moe Tun was the target of a recent claimed plot disrupted by US investigators, in which he was threatened with being forced to retire or killed if he refused.

His preparations for the General Assembly, he told AFP, were “low profile.”

Diplomats anticipate to hear from Guinea’s UN envoy, Aly Diane, despite the fact that he is a former president’s appointment who was overthrown in a military coup earlier this month.

Another oddity at this year’s high-level meeting, which drew more than 100 leaders. Brief News from Washington Newsday.